MANILA — The National Privacy Commission (NPC) on Saturday said it supports the intention of the SIM registration bill that is now en route to the president's office for his signature.

This is "to prevent the proliferation of various and evolving electronic communication-aided criminal activities," the NPC said in a statement.

But according to a group of computer professionals, the proposed measure could lead to even more cybercrimes.

The bill is expected to be signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. after both chambers of Congress passed the measure.

The privacy commission assured that it would closely coordinate with agencies to develop guidelines for the implementation of the bill should it be approved by the chief executive.

The NPC added that there is a "strong need" to future-proof the bill to achieve its purpose.

This should be done in a manner that "respects the rights and freedoms of the data subjects," the NPC added, recognizing that implementing the legislation would require a massive collection of personal data.

"Mechanisms must be developed and implemented to prevent security risks and data breaches that may arise from overcollection and improper or inadequate monitoring practices," it said.

