MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday cited health, livelihood, and peace as some of his administration's successes in his first 100 days in office.

“Wala pa naman talaga tayo sa kalingkingan ng kabuuang planong gusto nating ipatupad, nakapaglatag naman tayo… ng matibay na pundasyon bilang simula ng pinangako nating pagbabago,” Marcos said in his weekly vlog.

“Tiniyak natin na mabigyan ng sapat na atensyon ang pundasyong tinuturi nating sangkap ng isang masaganang lipunan,” he said.

The government’s decision to resume face-to-face classes despite the continuous threat of the COVID-19 pandemic has created a domino effect that helped fuel economic activities and opportunities in the country in recent months, the President said.

“Ito ay nagdala ng significant economic activity at stimulus lalo na sa retail at informal vendors,” he said.

“Ang pagbangon ng ating ekonomiya ay pagbangon ng pamilyang Pilipino kaya naman puspusan ang ating ginagawang mga hakbang para dumami ang hanapbuhay at oportunidad dito sa bansa,” he said.

Marcos said his “PinasLakas Program” - which brings the government’s booster campaign closer to communities — is another achievement in his first 3 months in office.

The Philippines eased pandemic-related restrictions after 73 million individuals have been jabbed with 2 booster doses against COVID-19, the President said.

There are 19 million others who have already received their first booster shot, he said.

“Ipapagpatuloy lang ang programang yan… Dahil sa magandang numero natin, umabot na po tayo sa puntong na voluntary na lang ang pagsusuot ng face mask sa labas,” he said.

Marcos said health workers were not forgotten in his first months in office.

The administration has disbursed some P1 billion to fund the special risk allowance the government owes to at least 55,000 health frontliners, he said.

An additional P84.1 million was also allocated for the agriculture sector, particularly for local coffee production and for the rehabilitation program of high-value crops, he said.

“Nandiyan din ang mabilisang pagbibigay ng ayuda para sa mga nasirang taniman mula sa bagyong Karding,” said Marcos, who also heads the Department of Agriculture.

“Hininto din muna natin ang pagsisingil ng principal obligation at interest amortization ng ating mga magsasaka para makagaang sa kanilang mga gastusin,” he said.

The President said he expects more jobs to be available soon, noting that his trips to Indonesia, Singapore and the United States yielded some $18.9-billion in investment pledges.

Marcos said he is also hopeful that more investors would be interested in doing business in the Bangsamoro now that the region — known to be one of the poorest in the Philippines — is more stable in terms of peace.

“Mas maayos ang bilang ng representasyon ng bawat grupo kaya mas maganda ang kanilang working dynamics,” the President said.

“Patuloy din itong decommissioning program ng gobyerno kung saan parami ng parami ang mga rebeldeng nagbabalik-loob,” he said.

“Dumadami ang gustong makipagnegosyo sa kanila. Kampante ang mga investor na stable at maayos ang patakbo sa kanilang mga lugar,” he claimed.

Marcos admitted that he has yet to turn into reality most of his campaign promises, noting that he spent most of his first 100 days in office assembling his Cabinet.

“Malaking oras lang ang inilaan natin sa paghahanap ng sinasabing best and brightest na mga appointee,” he said.

RESIGNATIONS

But Marcos made no mention of how he already lost several key Secretaries in less than 3 months as President.

Earlier this month, former Executive Secretary Victor Rodriguez, former Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles and former Commission on Audit chairman Jose Calida have tendered their resignations, stating various reasons.

Marcos also skipped mentioning controversies that hounded his presidency in its infancy, including an attempt to illegally import hundreds of metric tons of sugar, as well as his controversial trip to Singapore to watch the Formula One Grand Prix days after parts of Luzon were devastated by Super Typhoon Karding.

Marcos believes that his first 100 days in office was a success.

“Ang maituturing kong malaking tagumpay ng ating panunungkulan sa loob ng 100 araw ay ang pagbibigay ng direksyon at layunin sa lahat ng ating ahensya ng ating pamahalaan at sambayanang Pilipino,” he said.

“Ang maipahiwatig sa bawat lingkod bayan kung ano ang kalidad ng serbisyo at kooperasyon ang kinakailangan upang maisagawa natin ang ating inaasam na pagbangon.”

