Filipinos in Las Vegas concerned over stabbing rampage

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A stabbing rampage in the world's entertainment capital Las Vegas has left two people dead and six others injured.



Las Vegas' Metro Police identified the lone suspect as Yoni Barrios, who is of Guatemalan descent.



The arrest report on the 32-year-old showed he claimed that people were making fun of him when he tried to take a photo with women dressed as showgirls near the Wynn Hotel and Casino.



Barrios appeared in Court the next day and now faces two counts of murder, along with six counts of attempted murder.



He is currently being held without bail and is scheduled for an arraignment on Tuesday. Authorities have yet to determine a motive, but they believe the attacks were unprovoked.



Barrios is reported to have confessed the crime in a police interrogation, where acknowledged that what he did was wrong.



Officials said three of the survivors are in stable condition, while the rest are being treated for more serious injuries. The victims are a mix of locals and tourists.



The incident has prompted Filipinos in the Las Vegas strip to be on guard, as they also air concern on the shocking display of violence.



"Any crime or accident could happen," said Toffee Punzalan, a Las Vegas resident.



Jonnel Guevarra, who is fond of taking pictures of the Las Vegas strip at night, said he has been avoiding doing it for now.



"I would rather be safe than sorry," Guevarra said. "We never know if it could happen at any time."