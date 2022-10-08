Manila Vice-Mayor Honey Lacuna takes the stage during the flag-raising ceremony at the Andres Bonifacio monument in Lawton, Manila on July 15, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Commission on Elections has dismissed the electoral protest case lodged against Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, saying that claims of electoral fraud in Manila’s 2022 mayoralty race were “based on purely on suppositions and not on records.”

In its October 6 decision, the Comelec second Division said it dismissed Alexander Lopez’s election protest after it was found to be”insufficient in form and content.”

“The alleged documented massive acts of vote buying… are also bare assertions uncorroborated by any other proof, whether testimonial or documentary,” the decision read.

Lopez had questioned Lacuna’s landslide victory in the capital city, saying a chunk of the 538,595 votes she got in the May 9 polls was due to the “massive presnce of electoral frauds, anomalies, and irregularities” in 1,859 clustered precints.

Lopez received only 166,908 votes.

“The alleged total number of valid ballots cast for the position of Mayor in the city of Manila do not correspond with the total number of registered voters who actually voted during the May 9, 2022 elections in the said city,” the Comelec said.

The Comelec added that even if all the alleged 31,608 unaccounted ballots were would be added to Lopez’s votes, “the same cannot cover the massive” vote margin between him and Lacuna.

Lacuna welcomed the Comelec ruling, saying she is “grateful” that the Comelec “recognized, and ruled accordingly, that these allegations of electoral fraud, irregularities, and anomalies remain just that: allegations that have no actual proof.”

“The reality is that the people of the City of Manila have overwhelmingly expressed and placed their support for the current, duly elected city administration,” she said in a statement.