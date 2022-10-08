Mayon Volcano as seen from barangay Arimbay in Albay, on February 2, 2018. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Disaster response officials in the province of Albay were told Saturday to prepare for the possibility of raising the alert level of Mayon Volcano to 3.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Friday raised Alert Level 2 over Mayon Volcano and warned of possible eruptions.

Mayon's Saturday bulletin showed Phivolcs maintained the Alert Level 2 for the volcano, saying it did not detect any volcanic earthquake there in the past 24 hours.

Nonetheless, the second alert out of the 5-level system "means that there is current unrest driven by shallow magmatic processes that could eventually lead to phreatic eruptions or even precede hazardous magmatic eruption," according to state volcanologists.

Alert Level 3, meanwhile, indicates that there is an increased tendency toward hazardous eruption, Phivolcs said.

"If the trend is one of increasing unrest, an eruption is possible within weeks," it added.

In an advisory released by Albay's Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMO), it ordered local disaster offices to review action plans in the event Phivolcs raises the third alert over Mayon Volcano, such as evacuation and security, real-time warning system, among others.

The PDRRMO also cautioned residents of many barangays to avoid the 6-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone, adding that recreational activities in the vicinity of the volcano are prohibited.

"The concerned C/MDRRMOs and BDRRMCs are hereby ordered to be on ALERT STATUS and sustain coordination with APSEMO as well as conduct coordinating conferences with local DRRM council members and other local stakeholders," it said.

"Population residing along valleys and river channels are cautioned to remain vigilant against sediment-laden streamflows and lahars in the event of prolonged and heavy rainfall."

On Wednesday, a Phivolcs official confirmed on Viber that there was a "faint crater glow" at Mayon, which was observable only through telescope.

Mayon is situated in Albay and is the most active among the volcanoes in the Philippines.

It last erupted in 2018. - with a report from Aireen Perol

RELATED VIDEO