Officials inaugurate Wellness Entertainment Sports Arena in Valenzuela City that will be temporarily used as a vaccination center. Valenzuela First District Rep. Wes Gatchalian's Facebook page

MANILA — Malacañang on Friday denied that the inauguration of a COVID-19 vaccination hub was used as a campaign sortie.

Officials showered praises on Senate aspirant Mark Villar and vice presidential bet Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, during Thursday's inauguration of the Wellness Entertainment Sports Arena in Valenzuela City, which will serve as a temporary vaccination site.

"Talagang you cannot please everyone. Bahala na po ang taongbayan," Palace spokesman Harry Roque said of criticism on the officials' remarks.



"Pero importante po na nagkakaroon tayo ng pinakamalaking vaccination center sa Valenzuela. Nabigyan 2po natin ng komemorasyon," he said in a televised public briefing.

(You really can't please everyone. I leave it to the public. But what's important is we will have a big vaccination center in Valenzuela,and we gave it commemoration.)

Roque added, "Iyong nangyari po kahapon, iisa lang naman po ang proklamadong kandidato doon, so tingin ko po, hindi po 'yon campaign rally."

(What happened yesterday, only one of them have been proclaimed as a candidate, so I think, that is not a campaign rally.)

Both Villar and Go, however, have filed their candidacies.

Roque said critics had no "achievements or accomplishments" to show during the pandemic.

WHAT OFFICIALS SAID

Roque during Thursday's event started his speech by saying, "Batiin ko po ang aking matalik na kaibigang senador, magiging bise presidente Bong Go."

(I will greet my close friend, senator who will become vice president, Bong Go.)

The Palace spokesman went on to refer to Villar as "ang susunod na senador ng republika, ang aking kinakapatid (the next senator of the republic, my godbrother)."

Vince Dizon, deputy chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said, "Pasensya na po, kahit na wala pang February, mangangampanya na po ako para kay future senator, Senator Mark Villar."

(I ask for patience, but even if it's not yet February, I will campaign already for a future senator, Senator Mark Villar.)

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Benhur Abalos said he owed a "debt of gratitude" to Villar’s family, which he did not specify.

He said he would campaign both for Villar and Go, who he said "deserve[s] to be the next Vice President of the country."

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III called Go, longtime aide of President Rodrigo Duterte, as the "most worthy candidate to become the next vice president."

Go during the event said, "Mamaya na natin pag-usapan ang pulitika… Bakuna muna bago kampanya."

(Let us talk about politics later. Vaccines should come first before the campaign.)

The constitution bans government officials and employees from directly or indirectly participating in any electioneering or partisan political activity, except to vote.

But a Civil Service Commission circular exempts from this rule Cabinet members and elected government officials, excluding barangay officials, “for as long as they do not solicit contributions from their subordinates.”

The campaign period for president, vice president, senator, and party-list groups is from Feb. 8 to May 7.

