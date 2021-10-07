From PAGASA

MANILA—Tropical depression Maring is expected to bring rains over Eastern Visayas as it moved over the Philippine Sea, the state weather bureau said late Thursday.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Maring was last located 585 kilometers east of Virac town, Catanduanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center with gusts of to 55 kph.

It was moving east southeastward at 15 kph.

Strong winds up to 300 kph are extending from the tropical cyclone's center, PAGASA said.

The trough of Maring could bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains in Eastern Visayas. PAGASA warned affected areas of possible scattered flooding, including flash floods, and landslides.

From PAGASA

Hoisting of tropical cyclone wind signals in several provinces in northern Luzon are also likely by late Friday or early Saturday, the weather bureau said.

"The highest possible wind signal for this tropical cyclone is TCWS #2. However, due to the uncertainty in the intensity forecast, there is a possibility that higher TCWS may be raised," PAGASA said, noting that "Maring" is moving erratically as it gradually consolidates.

The agency warned of moderate rough seas in the seaboards of Luzon, and the eastern and western seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao.

"Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions," PAGASA said.

Maring is projected to remain a tropical depression while moving over the Philippine Sea but could intensify into a tropical storm by Saturday, the agency added.

It is the 13th storm to hit the country this year, after developing into a tropical depression Thursday.

