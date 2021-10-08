Maria Ressa lauded for Nobel Peace Prize win

Rappler CEO Maria Ressa arrives at the Pasig Regional Trial Court, with her lawyers, for her arraignment in connection with the 5th tax evasion charges filed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) against her and Rappler Holdings Incorporated on July 22, 2020. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Various Filipino personalities and activists on Friday praised veteran journalist Maria Ressa for being awarded this year's Nobel Peace Prize, and for "holding the line" of press freedom amid threats under the Duterte administration.

Rappler's Ressa was awarded along with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov for "their courageous fight for freedom of expression," according to the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

In a tweet, Vice President Leni Robredo hailed Ressa for her courage.

"This is a recognition and affirmation of your tireless efforts to hold the line for truth and accountability... Mabuhay ka!" said Robredo.

The Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP) also praised Ressa's feat, noting that the Nobel Peace Prize is also a "win" for press freedom advocates in the country.

The group also pointed out that the Philippines remained the most dangerous country for journalists, due to the pending cases against Rappler and the closure of ABS-CBN last year.

The Philippines is the 7th most dangerous country for journalists, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said in its report released last year.

"Reporters routinely face online harassment, local newsrooms face pressure to self-censor, and regional journalists remain the most vulnerable to violence, including detention and killings," FOCAP said in a statement.

"We hope that Ressa’s win drives international attention to the plight of the Philippines' local media workers, and sends a signal that a free, unstifled and critical press is necessary for a healthy democracy," the group added.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) also hoped that Ressa's win would resonate to other journalists amid the lingering attacks on press freedom in the country.

"We commend them for defending these freedoms in increasingly challenging conditions — in Ressa's case, these challenging conditions have included a raft of cases and legal proceedings — and are proud to be in the community of independent journalists ready to hold the line with them," NUJP said in a statement.

"We hope this award will shine more light on those who put the spotlight on the truth at a time when basic freedoms and democracy are under attack."

Philippine Daily Inquirer columnist John Nery said Ressa's fight is encouraging.

"The Philippines’ first Nobel prize winner is a journalist—persecuted, courageous, inspirational," Nery said in a tweet.

MUSICIANS, ACTIVISTS

The journalist's international recognition is something the country should be proud of, according to musician Ely Buendia.

"Maria Ressa wins the Nobel Peace Prize, finally something we can truly be proud of. Maria’s got more b**** than any of these country’s so called strongmen. The truth shall set her and us free," he said.

⁦@rapplerdotcom⁩’s Maria Ressa wins the Nobel Peace Prize, finally something we can truly be proud of. Maria’s got more b**** than any of these country’s so called strongmen. The truth shall set her and us free. https://t.co/LoE3rIamvn — Ely Buendia (@elybuendia9001) October 8, 2021

Singer and actress Leah Navarro said she is "looking forward to more good news" following Ressa's win.

Navarro noted that the journalist's recognition came a day after Robredo announced her candidacy as president.

Looking forward to more good news! — Leah Navarro (@leahnavarro) October 8, 2021

Activists also hailed Ressa's fight for press freedom.

House Deputy Minority leader and Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate said Ressa was "well-deserving" for the prestigious award.

The award also came as the country continued its push back against "tyrannical forces" who assault the country's freedom of expression, Zarate said.

"Time and again, humanity is rest assured that speaking truth to power is always a noble way to fight for a just peace! Salute to Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov," he said.

Bayan Muna's first nominee Teddy Casiño and its chairman Neri Colmenares described Ressa's win as a "sweet vindication" for press freedom fighters in the country.

"[It is] a stinging rebuke for Duterte by the civilized world," said Casiño.

"Her recognition is a victory... especially in these trying times where the Duterte administration has bent the truth and force-feeds misinformation," according to Colmenares.

"It also serves as the international community’s way of condemning President Duterte, who has only been the Emperor Palpatine of Philippine Press Freedom and democracy."

Ressa is considered the second Filipino to get the award, and the first to get the prize individually.

The first Filipino who got the Nobel Peace Prize was Ateneo De Manila University's Fr. Jose Ramon Villarin. He was part of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a team of climate scientists that won the prize in 2007 together with former US Vice President Al Gore.

Nobel laureates will receive 10 million Swedish kronor (SEK) or $1.15 million, a diploma, and a gold medal, based on the Nobel Prize website.

Among notable Nobel peace laureates include former US President Barack Obama (2009), Nelson Mandela (1993), and Aung San Suu Kyi (1991).

-- With reports from Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News