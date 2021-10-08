Maria Ressa pagkatapos ng kaniyang panayam sa ANC noong 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MAYNILA - Gagawaran ng parangal ng presihiyosong Nobel Peace Prize ang beteranong mamamahayag at Rappler CEO na si Maria Ressa.

Ginawa ang anunsiyo nitong Huwebes.

Ito ay para sa kaniyang laban para sa kalayaan sa pamamahayag sa bansa.

Ayon sa komite ng Nobel Peace Prize, gingamit ni Ressa ang kalayaan ng paghahayag para ilantad ang pang-aauso at karahasan na anila'y laganap sa Pilipinas.

"[Ressa] uses freedom of expression to expose abuse of power, use of violence and growing authoritarianism in her native country, the Philippines," sabi nila sa pahayag.

Bukod kay Ressa, ginawaran din ng Nobel Peace Prize ang mamamahayag ng Russia na si Dmitry Muratov.

"Ms Ressa and Mr Muratov are receiving the Peace Prize for their courageous fight for freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia," sabi ni chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen ng Norwegian Nobel Committee sa news conference.

Dagdag niya: "At the same time, they are representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions."

Binigyang-pugay naman ni Ressa ang mga katrabaho sa Rappler sa kaniyang pagkapanalo.

"I think what we have to do as journalists is to just hold the line... When you attack the media, it's oftentimes shooting the messenger... The recognition of how difficult it is to be a journalist today, this is for you Rappler," aniya.

Matatandaan na hinatulang guilty si Ressa at ang isang researcher sa cyber libel dahil sa artikulong nag-uugnay sa isang businessman sa mga umano'y iligal na aktibidad, at nahaharap sa kasong tax fraud, paglabag sa Securities Regulation Code at Anti-Dummy Law.

Ayon sa Rappler, ang mga demanda ay isang anyo ng pag-atake sa press freedom.

Ibibigay ang Nobel Peace Prize sa Disyembre 10, anibersaryo ng kamatayan ni Swedish industrialst Albert Nobel na tinatag ang parangal noong 1895.