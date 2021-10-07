MANILA - A magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolted Batangas province early Friday, the Phivolcs said.

The tremor, recorded at 2:14 a.m., was located 19 kilometers northwest of Calatagan town, according to state seismologists.

It was tectonic in origin with a depth of 131 kilometers.

Intensity II was reported in Calatagan, Batangas, while the following instrumental intensities were reported in some areas:

Intensity II - Calapan City, and Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Makati City; Olongapo City;

Intensity I - Batangas City, and Calatagan, Batangas; Tagaytay City, Cavite; Plaridel, Bulacan; Marikina City

No damage nor aftershocks were expected, the Phivolcs added.

The institute said this earthquake was an aftershock of the magnitude 6.6 earthquake that occurred in the same town on July 24.

The Philippines is situated in the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. — With a report from Agence France-Presse

