3 former, 1 current vice president running in Halalan 2022

In a rare scenario in Philippine politics, three former vice presidents and the current vice president of the country are running in the May 9, 2022 elections.

The nation's first female vice president, Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, is seeking a 4th non-consecutive term as representative of Pampanga's second district.

She filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) through a proxy last Monday, October 4.

Arroyo, daughter of former president Diosdado Macapagal, was senator from 1992 to 1998 and became the VP of President Joseph Ejercito Estrada in 1998 but did not finished her term after replacing him through the EDSA People Power II in 2001.

Veteran broadcast journalist Noli "Kabayan" De Castro bid farewell again to ABS-CBN last Thursday, October 7 to make a Senate comeback.

De Castro first left ABS-CBN in 2000 to run for the Senate in 2001 and topped the polls. He won the vice presidency in 2004 alongside Arroyo.

After his stint in the government, he went back to the Kapamilya network in 2010 and continued his profession as a radio and TV anchor for more than a decade.

De Castro's successor, Jejomar Binay, is also eyeing a Senate seat under the slate of Senators Ping Lacson and Tito Sotto.

Binay became vice president in 2010 to 2016 after serving as Makati City mayor for 6 terms.

He ran for president in 2016 but lost to then Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte.

In 2019, Binay tried to represent Makati's 1st congressional district but lost to Kid Peña.

Binay filed his COC on October 7 at the Comelec's tent set-up at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza.

Current Vice President Leni Robredo, meanwhile, who submitted her COC for the presidency also on Thursday.

Robredo made the decision after her efforts to form a "united opposition" collapsed.

She will run as an independent candidate in Halalan 2022 but will remain as Liberal Party chairperson.

Robredo, wife of the late DILG Secretary Jesse Robredo, entered public office in 2013 when she won as congresswoman of Camarines Sur's 3rd district.

She became VP in 2016 and defeated former senator Bongbong Marcos, son and namesake of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.