Soon, Pinoys may visit any part of Russia with e-visas

Photo by Nikolay Vorobyev on Unsplash

MANILA - Filipinos may apply for e-visa to visit any part of Russia "starting from 2021", the Russian Embassy in the Philippines announced.​

In a Facebook post, the Embassy said the Philippines is part of the approved list of countries whose citizens can apply for e-visas as announced by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The E-visas will be issued online "for tourism, business, humanitarian and guest trips."

"Applicants do not need an invitation, hotel booking or any other documents to confirm their reasons for travel,” the Embassy said.​

The consular fee is $40 and free for children aged under six.

A pilot e-visa project launched in 2017 included a number of restrictions. Foreigners with an e-visa could only enter Russia through checkpoints in the Far Eastern Federal District, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad and Kaliningrad regions and were not allowed to travel outside these regions.

The new e-visa will now “be applicable throughout Russia.”

"Foreigners can enter via the specially equipped checkpoints anywhere in the country and travel throughout Russia. In addition to this, the duration of a stay for foreigners has been extended from eight to 16 days," the Embassy said.​

No specific date has been mentioned by the Embassy on when the new project will begin, only saying that “starting from 2021 Filipinos will have an easy way to visit Russia” and the details will follow.​