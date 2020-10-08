Philippines' coronavirus death toll tops 6,000; total infections at 331,869

Commuters walk to Quezon Avenue in Quezon City and the nearest EDSA Busway station to catch their ride to Manila and Monumento (in Caloocan City) on Thursday amid the coronavirus pandemic, after MMDA traffic enforcers stopped and instructed bus drivers headed to Montalban (in Rizal) and Fairview (in QC) to take a right turn on the National Printing Office road in QC. The MMDA urged bus drivers to cooperate and drop passengers on designated bus stops to avoid chokepoints along EDSA. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines on Thursday has recorded a total of 331,869 COVID-19 cases, of which, 6,069 resulted in deaths.

This after the Department of Health (DOH) logged 2,363 additional confirmed infections and 144 new fatalities due to the disease, the fifth highest number of deaths reported in a single day.

This is the fourth straight day that the daily tally of cases is below 3,000. although the DOH reported that 20 testing laboratories were not able to submit their results.

Of the newly-announced cases, 858 are from the National Capital Region (NCR).

The DOH also announced 697 additional recovered patients, or a total of 274,318 recoveries.

Most or 47 of the newly-announced deaths occurred in October.

The country's active cases are 51,482.

Except for Oct. 4 and Sept. 28, the Philippines has been logging less than 3,000 cases a day for more than two weeks already.

The DOH said on Monday that the average number of newly-announced cases per day has gone down recently to 2,400 from around 3,000 in the past weeks. The decline was attributed to improved COVID-19 response of the government.

However, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said Filipinos should not be complacent since they are still monitoring increasing cases in some parts of the country.

Starting late last week, the Philippines has been in the top 20 countries with the most number of cumulative COVID-19 cases, based on the tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The OCTA Research Group, composed of professors from the University of the Philippines and University of Santo Tomas, estimates that COVID-19 cases in the Philippines will reach 380,000 to 410,000 by the end of October.