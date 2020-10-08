Majority of Filipinos find it risky to go to religious services, markets, work as pandemic persists: SWS

Devotees and church goers attend mass while practicing physical distancing around the cathedral in Quiapo, Manila on September 18, 2020. Authorities have began enforcing stricter rules to ensure compliance as devotees continue to flock to the church despite restrictions under the General Community Quarantine. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Majority of Filipinos find it "risky" to go to the market, attend religious services and go to their workplaces as the COVID-19 pandemic persists, according to an independent Social Weather Stations survey released Wednesday.

Of 1,249 adult Filipinos surveyed nationwide, 79 percent said they consider it risky to their health and well-being to go the grocery store while 69 percent said it was risky to attend religious services, according to SWS.

Some 65 percent of more than half of the respondents with a job during the Sep. 17 to 20 poll said they consider it risky to go to their place of work.

Among them, the sentiment was greatest in Balance Luzon (57 percent), Metro Manila (52 percent), Mindanao (51 percent), and Visayas (43 percent).

The number of Filipinos who find it risky to go the market was highest in Balance Luzon at 80 percent, followed by Metro Manila at 76 percent, Visayas at 75 percent, and Mindanao at 74 percent.

The proportion of those who find it dangerous to attend religious services was highest in Visayas (76 percent), followed by Balance Luzon (70 percent), Metro Manila (69 percent), and Mindanao (62 percent).

Government last month allowed 10 percent capacity for religious gatherings ahead of the holidays.

The poll was conducted using mobile and computer-assisted telephone interviewing as community quarantine measures eased in most areas of the country. It had a sampling error margin of ±3 percent for national percentages.

The Philippines as of Wednesday has reported 329,637 cases of COVID-19, among 20 nations with the highest tally of the respiratory disease.