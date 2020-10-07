LPA, monsoon rains to persist over parts of Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao

MANILA - A low pressure area off Masbate will continue to bring rains over parts of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao on Thursday, the state weather bureau said.

The brewing storm, last seen over the coastal waters of San Pascual, is forecast to develop into a tropical depression as it traverses the West Philippine Sea, on its way out of the country's area of responsibility, said PAGASA weather specialist Loriedin dela Cruz.

Scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the LPA and the southwest monsoon will prevail over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol region, Visayas and Mindanao, according to Dela Cruz.

The weather bureau is also monitoring Typhoon Chan-hom, last seen 1,360 km northeast of extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR), Dela Cruz added.

"Mababa ang tiyansa na pumasok ito ng PAR. Papalayo ito ng bansa at posibleng tumama sa southern Japan," she said.

(It has a low chance of entering PAR. It is moving away from the country and has a chance of hitting southern Japan.)

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for updates.