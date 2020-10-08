LOOK: Cardinal Tagle undergoes swab test at Red Cross lab in Mandaluyong

Cardinal Tagle undergoes swab test at the Philippine Red Cross Molecular Laboratory in Mandaluyong City as a requirement for his flight back to the Vatican. Philippine Red Cross

MANILA - Former Manila Archbishop and now prefect of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle underwent swab test for COVID-19 at the Philippine Red Cross Molecular Laboratory in Manadaluyong City, the humanitarian group disclosed Thursday.

In a Facebook post, the PRC said the swab test was in compliance to the requirement of Tagle’s flight back to the Vatican City.

PRC Chairman and CEO, Sen. Richard Gordon joined Tagle in undergoing the polymerase chain reaction test.

Tagle thanked and prayed for the health and safety of PRC’s swabbers, medical technologists, volunteers and staff. He also blessed the PRC’s laboratory facility.

Tagle has been cleared of the novel coronavirus two weeks ago after testing positive when he arrived in Manila from Rome last Sept. 11.

Tagle is the first head of a Vatican dicastery to test positive for coronavirus. He is also the fifth Filipino bishop to contract COVID-19.

The Philippines has nearly 330,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Wednesday, of which, nearly 50,000 are active infections.