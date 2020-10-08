Locsin to visit China on Oct. 9-10, says Chinese foreign ministry

Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. receives donations from Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian in Manila on March 21, 2020. Courtesy of Chinese Embassy Manila

MANILA - Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. will visit China on Oct. 9-10, Beijing's foreign ministry announced Thursday.

The Philippines' top diplomat earlier said in a Senate hearing he will fly to China but did not elaborate.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying confirmed in a statement that Lacson was invited by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The Philippine secretary will visit Beijing along with Indonesian Special Envoy Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.