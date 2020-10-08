Isko bans daytime karaoke in Manila after online class 'disturbance'

MANILA — Mayor Isko Moreno banned Thursday the use of karaoke, videoke machines, and speakers in the Philippine capital to prevent online classes from being disturbed.

Ordinance No. 8688 stated that the ban would be enforced from 7:00 in the morning until 5:00 in the afternoon, from Monday to Saturday. Other "sound-producing devices" were also prohibited.

The city government said the ordinance came after several parents complained that their children's online classes were disturbed by residents who used karaoke machines.

Classes in public schools opened on October 5 using distance learning methods as face-to-face classes are suspended because of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

First-time offenders would be fined P1,000, while second-time offenders would be fined P2,000. Offenders who would commit the act for the third and succeeding offenses would be fined P3,000.

The Philippine National Police earlier this week ordered all police commanders to coordinate with their respective localities to regulate drinking and videoke sessions in public places as millions of students across the country have started distance learning.

Violators may face a fine of up to P2,000 or render community service, according to Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar.

A labor group in September urged local government units to prohibit videokes and similar activities to prevent work-from-home setups and online classes from being disturbed.

Alan Tanjusay, spokesperson of the Associated Labor Unions - Trade Union Congress of the Philippines, explained that the noise from videokes could add to the stress of students and people working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Bawas stress din ang matahimik na lugar sa mga manggagawa at mga online students and teachers dahil hirap na nga silang makakuha ng signal… Ay dadagdagan pa ng ingay ng videoke o karaoke kaya malaking tulong po ang ganitong panukala," he said.