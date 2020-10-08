DepEd achieves '100 pct enrollment' in public schools

MANILA— The Department of Education (DepEd) said Thursday it achieved "100-percent enrollment" in public schools as the number of registered learners this year slightly surpassed the figure from the previous year.

According to DepEd data, 22,587,496 million learners were registered in public schools, a bit higher than the 22,572,923 public school students last year.

However, of the 22.58 million public school students enrolled this year, nearly 400,000 are transferees from private schools.

The DepEd has yet to comment on the 400,000 public school students from last year that remain unaccounted for.

But Education Undersecretary Jesus Mateo said the department expects the figures to go up since late enrollees would be accepted in public schools until November.

"We allow late enrollees but the decision rest[s] on the parents [or] guardians," he told ABS-CBN News.

Meanwhile, some 2.17 million students have enrolled in private schools as of Thursday, about 50.54 percent down from last year's 4.3 million private school students, according to the DepEd.

Education officials have attributed the low enrollment in private schools to the pandemic's effects on the income of Filipinos.

Last Tuesday, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said she expected private school enrollment to pick up as the economy gradually reopens.

Education Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan previously said the department would discuss interventions that could be done for those who would not enroll this year.

Public school students resumed their studies on Monday through distance learning, which was implemented in response to the continued threat of COVID-19.