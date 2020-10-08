COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad now at 10,861 with 12 new cases

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 climbed to 10,861 Thursday with 12 new cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,146, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 6,903 of those infected have recovered, while 800 have died.

The DFA reported 10 new recoveries and no new fatality on Thursday.

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 500 in the Asia Pacific, 168 in Europe, 2,312 in the Middle East and Africa, and 166 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 331,869 people. The tally includes 6,069 deaths, 274,318 recoveries, and 51,482 active cases.

