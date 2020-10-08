10 teachers in Ilagan City contract COVID-19: DepEd



MANILA - Only 10 teachers in a secondary school in Ilagan City, Isabela tested positive for the new coronavirus, the Department of Education said Thursday as it sought to clarify earlier reports.

Isabela Governor Rodito Albano told TeleRadyo that 11 public school teachers in Ilagan had been infected by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

"Contrary to the report that 11 teachers in the city tested positive (for) COVID-19, 10 teachers in a secondary school in the city underwent a swab test and all tested positive," said Estela Cariño, director of the DepEd in Cagayan Valley.

All of the teachers are asymptomatic and currently confined in quarantine facilities, said Cariño.

Cariño also clarified that, contrary to reports, the teachers did not get COVID-19 while distributing self-learning modules (SLMs).

"The SLMs shall be deposited by the schools at the drop-off points at the barangay halls. The barangay officials, tasked as knowledge bearers, did the distribution," she said.

Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, Ilagan City was placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) until Oct. 16 to stem the spread of the virus.

The DepEd earlier said teachers who get COVID-19 could avail of Philippine Health Insurance Corp. benefit packages for hospitalization and treatment expenses.

Warning vs false info, staged photos

Also on Thursday, the DepEd said it received reports of "false information and malicious, staged photos on the conduct of School Year 2020-2021" circulating on social media.

"DepEd is keen to investigate these activities and exhaust legal remedies to ensure that only accurate information reach our stakeholders," the agency said, refusing to provide further details while investigations are ongoing.

The DepEd advised the public to verify information or photos with the agency "for the best interest of everyone who is still adjusting to the transition to distance learning."

Classes in public schools opened last Monday, under a blended distance learning system as government prohibited in-person classes due to the pandemic.