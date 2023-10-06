PH's special envoy to China joins resupply mission at Ayungin shoal

MANILA — Philippine Special Envoy to China Teodoro "Teddyboy" Locsin, Jr. was onboard one of the vessels which escorted the latest resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre last Wednesday.

Locsin, who was on board the BRP Cabra, was seen observing and taking photos of the Chinese maritime militia blocking the Philippine vessels on the way to BRP Sierra Madre at the Ayungin shoal.

Locsin declined to share his observations when asked by ABS-CBN News.

The Philippine Coast Guard said the mission was successful, but not without facing obstacles from a swarm of Chinese vessels that blocked and harassed the team.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in August appointed Locsin as his special envoy to the People's Republic of China for Special Concerns. It was so far unclear what these special concerns cover.

In September last year, the President appointed Locsin as the country's ambassador to the United Kingdom. He also has jurisdiction over Ireland, the Isle of Man, and the Bailiwick of Jersey and Guernsey under that post.

Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil earlier said Locsin would continue being the country's ambassador to the United Kingdom in a concurrent capacity.

RELATED VIDEO