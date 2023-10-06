Groups stage rally condemning Palparan's acquittal

An emotional Raymond Manalo exits the Malolos City Regional Trial Court in Bulacan after it acquitted retired Major General Jovito Palparan Jr. of the cases against him on October 6, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Members of several progressive groups led by Karapatan staged an indignation rally Friday at the Boy Scouts Circle in Quezon City following the acquittal of retired Army Major Gen. Jovito Palparan in the kidnapping and serious illegal detention with serious physical injuries cases filed against him by the brothers Raymond and Reynaldo Manalo.

Raymond Manalo could not contain his disappointment over the decision.

He has not spoken yet to his lawyers after the decision but said he will continue to seek justice.

"Tuloy ang laban habang hindi po nakakamit ang hustisya hindi kami titigil hanggang makamit namin ang tunay katarungan. Nakikiisa ako kasama ako ng mga naging biktima sa paglabag ng sapilitang pagdukot at mga kidnapping,” he said.

Karapatan Secretary General Kristina Palabay said the group will continue to support the Manalo brothers in seeking justice.

“Kung ano man po ang remedies paakyat, paakyat na siguro to patuloy kaming magsusuporta kay Raymond atsaka sa kanyang mga abugado para po sa hustisya,” Palabay said.

She added this warning: "Binabalaan po namin yung mga nagtatangka na mapawalang sala o mabigyan ng lesser na jail time si Palparan sa kasong kidnapping at serious illegal detention kina Sherlyn Cadapan at Karen Empeño lalo na ang administrasyong Marcos. Aba'y huwag niyong maisip-isip na i-pardon yan."

Some relatives of victims of enforced disappearances or desaparecidos also attended the indignation rally.

Edith Burgos, the mother of Jonas Burgos, said she has lost hope of obtaining justice due to the court’s decision.

“Saan na pupunta ang mga tao? Kanina kulang na lang yung pagyakap namin kay Raymond hindi lang dahil kinakaawaan namin si Raymond kundi nawalan kami ng pag-asa na pati kami makahanap ng hustisya sa mga korte,”Burgos said.

Despite this, the group said it would continue to seek justice for victims of human rights violations and enforced disappearances.

Palparan will remain in prison after being convicted in 2018 of the abduction and serious illegal detention of college students Sherlyn Cadapan and Karen Empeño.