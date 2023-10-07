DMW: OFWs not directly affected by rocket attacks on Israel

A resident douses burning vehicles in the Israeli city of Ashkelon following rocket launches from Gaza, on October 7, 2023. Atef Safadi, EPA-EFE

No Filipino was directly affected by a series of rocket attacks from Gaza on Israel, according to the Department of Migrant Workers.

Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac, OIC of the Department of Migrant Workers, said Israeli defense forces have launched a counter-action in response to the rocket attacks launched by Palestinian militants.

"Tila ang apektadong area ay yung southern and central areas ng Israel, yung bahagi ng Gaza. Merong nang mga counter-action na ang Israeli defense forces, so far kalmado naman ang ating OFWs sa mga nabanggit na lugar," said Cacdac in an interview on Teleradyo Serbisyo.

Cacdac said there are around 300 Filipinos living in the areas directly hit and around 1,557 OFWs staying in southern cities partly affected by the attacks.

"Pero in touch sa atin ang mga Filipino community leaders in these areas. Kalmado ang mga kababayan natin doon at walang direktang apektado sa mga nangyaring rocket attacks," he assured.

He added that the attacks took place on an Israeli holiday which meant that most workers were staying indoors at the time of the strike.

Cacdac also urged Filipinos living in the area to remain indoors.

"Meron mga warning na everybody should stay safe. Hindi panahon ito para lumabas. Mas mainam kung safe sila sa pamamahay kung saan sila ay magkakasama," said the official.

Cacdac said they continue to monitor the situation and hope that the conflict will de-escalate soon.

The Palestinian militants claimed that around 5,000 rockets had been launched in an attack after weeks of heightened tensions along the Israeli-Palestinain border.