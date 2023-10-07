FILE - A Chinese Coast Guard patrol ship is seen at South China Sea, in a handout photo distributed by the Philippine Coast guard April 15 and taken according to the source either on April 13 or 14, 2021. Handout, Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA — The interference of Chinese vessels each time the Philippines would send resupply vessels to its personnel in the West Philippine Sea should not become a norm, an official from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said on Saturday.

While the recent rotation and resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre was successful, the operation was not without interference from China, AFP spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar said in a press briefing.

“It cannot be always this way,” he said.

But when pressed for details on what the AFP is doing to change the status quo, Aguilar declined to divulge more information.

“We don’t want to telegraph our plan because it is a matter of national security,” the military spokesperson said.

What Aguilar guaranteed is that soldiers deployed in the West Philippine Sea are “very much inspired” at the moment.

“First, because of the completed supply missions. Second, because of the support they are hearing from almost all Filipinos, and for the international community for standing by the Philippines in its position on matters concerning the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

“The morale of our troops in the West Philippine Sea is high and they are determined to work harder to make sure the interest of the country is protected,” he said.

Aguilar confirmed that the United States is still helping the Philippines through the operation of air assets that allows Filipino troops to “to see what is happening below.”

“What they are providing us is a view from above so we will know what is happening from above,” he said.

“That capability is not involved in actual operation. Only in providing additional capability that we don’t have yet,” he said.