3 alleged drug pushers arrested in QC buy-busts

MANILA — The Quezon City police arrested three alleged drug pushers in different buy-bust operations over the past week as stations across the city launched anti-drug operations.

A 54-year old man was arrested in Barangay St. Martin de Porres with 4 grams of suspected shabu on Wednesday evening.

“Ang pinagbebentahan niya ay yung mga nandun din sa barangay niya, yung mga katulad rin niyang gumagamit,” Police Lt.Col. Mark Janis Ballesteros, Quezon City Police District Station 7 commander, said.

(He was selling to other drug users like him in the barangay.)

The suspect, denied the allegations, saying he was just “[at] the wrong place at the wrong time."

On Thursday evening, Quezon City Station Drug Enforcement Unit operatives also arrested a couple in Barangay E. Rodriguez for allegedly selling illegal drugs.

Police confiscated three grams of suspected shabu from a 26-year old man and his 22-year old live-in partner.

“Nakarating po sa amin na merong [tricycle] driver na kasa-kasama yung asawa niya na nagbebenta ng pinagbabawal na gamot, nireport sa atin ito ng isang concerned citizen,” Ballesteros said.

(A report reached us that a tricycle driver and his wife were selling illegal drugs.)

The male suspect said that he was selling drugs to provide for his family.

“Wala po akong alam na ibang trabaho, yun lang po,” he said.

(I don't know any other way to make money.)

“Bale sumasama lang po ako buma-backride lang po ako sa asawa ko, nadamay lang po ako sa kanya,” his domestic partner said.

(I just ride along with him. I only got dragged into this.)

The three suspects detained at the QCPD Station 7 custodial facility and will face complaints for alleged violation of Sections 5 (Sale) and 11 (Possession) of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Ballesteros said the arrests were made under the directive of Police Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan, QCPD chief, that all station in the district conduct focused operations against illegal drugs this week.