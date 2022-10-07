Children walk through a flooded area due to high tide in Baseco, one of the biggest slums in Manila on Aug. 15, 2022. Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s administration should “battle head on” gut issues affecting Filipinos to get higher public rating on inflation and poverty reduction, an analyst said on Friday.

A Pulse Asia survey released on Marcos’ 98th day in office showed that while the government enjoyed positive scores for 11 out of 13 issues, it got a negative 11 net approval rating on inflation and an overall score of 13 on curbing poverty.

“Though he fared really well in the other parameters… the government should really try to battle head on itong malaking problemang ating kinakaharap lalo na sa food security, inflation,” said Froilan Calilung, who teaches political science at the University of Santo Tomas.

“Mahalaga na makita ng ating mga kababayan yung agarang presensya ng isang leader lalo na sa kalamidad,” he said in a public briefing.

(The government should really battle head on the big problems that we are facing, especially food security, inflation. It's important for our compatriots to see the immediate presence of a leader.)

At least 19.99 million Filipinos were considered poor in 2021 as the poverty incidence rose to 18.1 percent, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

Meanwhile, Inflation in September quickened to 6.9 percent, way above the government's 2 to 4 percent target.

The Marcos government plans to maintain robust economic growth and alleviate poverty through an 8-point agenda.

In his State of the Nation address in July, Marcos said the government would also impose taxes on digital goods to generate billions of pesos in funds. He also pushed 2 new tax reform packages.