MANILA — Lawyer Cheloy Garafil on Friday said she resigned as chairperson of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board and accepted the officer-in-charge post at the Office of the Press Secretary (OPS).

“Today, October 7, 2022, I tendered my resignation as LTFRB Chairperson as I have accepted the offer to help in the Office of the Press Secretary as its Undersecretary and OIC,” Garafil said in a statement.

“This is a great honor and privilege and I thank the President for this opportunity to once again work with him in his administration to serve the Filipino people,” she said.

Garafil, a former journalist, has also worked under the Department of Justice, the Office of the Solicitor General, and the House of Representatives.

She is taking the helm of the OPS days after Malacañang announced that Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles resigned due to health reasons.

In an earlier interview with Palace reporters, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that he would soon announce Cruz-Angeles’ replacement.

“Dapat kaibigan ninyo (they should be your friend),” he told reporters in jest.

Reporters sought comment from Malacañang on Garafil’s announcement, but it has yet to respond.

— With a report from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News