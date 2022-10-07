DOH says investigating diarrhea cases in Quezon



MANILA — The Department of Health in Calabarzon region is investigating the cause of diarrhea cases in Quezon province.

The DOH said the illness has struck members of indigenous Dumagat tribes in the province, with 36 cases recorded from September 26 to October 6 in Barangay Upper Lumutan, General Nakar.

Six have died from severe dehydration, health officials said.

Ariel Valencia, regional director of DOH Calabarzon, said in a statement that deaths happened "because they were not immediately diagnosed and taken to our primary health care facility."

He said the DOH is now working with the Integrated Provincial Health Office to provide assistance.

Diarrhea is often caused by contaminated food or water, according to the DOH.

RELATED VIDEO