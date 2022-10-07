DOH launches campaign to boost COVID-19 vaccination in Vismin

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) continued its PinasLakas campaign to boost vaccination rates for primary series and booster doses against COVID-19 with a simultaneous launch of the "Bakunahang Bayan" special vaccination days in different provinces on Friday.

DOH-Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region, with the Rural Health Unit of San Isidro General Santos City, conducted a ceremonial vaccination of eligible population against COVID-19 in Brgy. San Isidro, General Santos City.

DOH Davao Region headed by Regional Director Dr. Annabelle P. Yumang also vaccinated Davaoeños at the Tog'gan Center in Brgy. Carcor, New Corella, Davao del Norte and in Brgy. Bangkal, Matanao, Davao del Sur.

The campaign was also launched in Western Visayas, with ceremonial vaccinations at the Bug-ang National High School headed by the Municipal Health Office of Toboso, Negros Occidental, and St. Vincent Ferrer Parish Shrine in La Castellana, led by the Provincial Health Office of Negros Occidental at La Castellana Municipal Health Office.

In latest data published by the National COVID-19 Vaccination Operations Center, 73.2 million Filipinos have completed their primary series of vaccines against COVID-19, with 35,317 additional second doses administered on October 4.

19.9 million Filipinos are now protected from COVID-19 with a booster dose, after the DOH administered an additional 90,205 doses on Tuesday.