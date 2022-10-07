DOH inoculates IPs in Pampanga to boost COVID-19 vaccination

The Department of Health visits Sitio Camachile, Barangay Nabuclod, Floridablanca, Pampanga to administer vaccines against COVID-19. Courtesy: Department of Health

MANILA - The Department of Health vaccinated over 60 members of the indigenous peoples community in Sitio Camachile, Floridablanca, Pampanga on Friday to protect them against COVID- 19.

The DOH is reaching out to Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDA) as part of its PinasLakas campaign, which targets increasing COVID-19 vaccination and boosting an additional 3.6 million Filipinos to cover 30 percent of the eligible population within the first 100 days of the Marcos Jr. administration.

Sitio Camachile is part of Barangay Nabuclod in the mountainous area of Floridablanca, Pampanga, home to an Aeta community.

In latest data published by the National COVID-19 Vaccination Operations Center, 73.2 million Filipinos have completed their primary series of vaccines against COVID-19, with 35,317 additional second doses administered on October 4.

19.9 million Filipinos are now protected from COVID-19 with a booster dose, after the DOH administered an additional 90,205 doses on Tuesday.

The health department previously had to adjust its target of giving boosters to 50 percent of the country's eligible population down to 30 percent. However, Vergeire maintained that the 50 percent target will be maintained until the year ends.

The DOH has administered booster doses to at least 3.2 million people since the PinasLakas campaign was launched under the new administration, DOH OIC-Secretary Maria Rosario Singh-Vergeire previously said.

Apart from the COVID-19 vaccination, at least 10 individuals from Sitio Camachile in Floridablanca also underwent routine immunization and deworming. Water Sanitation and Hygiene training and a dengue prevention orientation was also given.

"Maliban sa mga bakuna laban sa COVID-19, hinihikayat din po namin kayong magpabakuna laban sa ibang mga sakit kagaya ng tigdas, bulutong, at iba pa. Libre rin po itong hatid ng ating lokal na pamahalaan. Para maiwasan natin, lalo higit ng ating mga kabataan, ang pagkakasakit, magpabakuna na po tayo!," Vergeire said.