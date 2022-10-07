MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Friday said 372 foreign nationals who are set to be deported were given 59 days to leave the Philippines on their own.

Of the 372 foreign nationals, 331 are Chinese while 41 others originated from other countries, BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval told state television PTV.

“Ito po ay humanitarian option… It’s also the more economical option for the government,” she said.

“Hindi na kailangan ihold yung custody ng mga foreign nationals which entails less expenses for the government,” she said.

Should these illegal workers stay in the Philippines beyond the 59-day grace period, the government would then have to initiate deportation proceedings, she said.

“Aarestuhin na po yan ng deportation officers at papabalikin sa kanilang bansa,” she said.

Some 48,000 other foreign workers in the Philippines are undergoing a verification process to check if they are eligible to work here, the spokesperson said.