VP Leni Robredo files COC for president

Vice President Leni Robredo files her certificate of candidacy for president, October 7, 2021. Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Vice President Leni Robredo on Thursday afternoon made her bid for the presidency in the May 2022 elections official just hours after announcing that she was joining the race.

Robredo, considered the leading opposition figure, filed her certificate of candidacy at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza in Pasay City, where the Commission on Elections, had set up a tent for COC filing due to threat of COVID-19.

She was joined by daughters Tricia and Aika.

Earlier in the day, Robredo had announced her presidential bid, vowing the need to bring decent governance back and to properly address the crippling COVID-19 pandemic.

"Buong-buo ang loob ko ngayon. Kailangan nating palayain ang sarili mula sa kasalukuyang sitwasyon. Lalaban ako. Lalaban tayo. Inihahain ko ang aking sarili bilang kandidato sa pagkapangulo sa halalan ng 2022," Robredo, wearing a blue blouse with a pink ribbon on her chest, told a cheering crowd.

(My will is strong. We need to free ourselves from the current situation. I will fight, we will fight. I offer myself as a candidate for president in the 2022 elections.)

Robredo recently received the backing of 1Sambayan, a broad coalition of about 3 million members that represent different sectors nationwide and has touted itself as the opposition coalition.

Sources have said Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, also an opposition stalwart, will be her running mate.

1Sambayan earlier said it believes Robredo would lead the Filipino people in "healing the nation, reviving the economy, eradicating graft and corruption, and restoring our pride and dignity as a people."

In 2016, she clinched the vice-presidency in a tight race with Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who had repeatedly challenged Robredo's victory.

In February 2021, the Supreme Court dismissed Marcos' election protest due to failure to allege specific acts showing electoral fraud.

Marcos lost to Robredo by more than 263,000 votes. In the recount of votes in 3 pilot provinces that Marcos had chosen, Robredo's lead grew by about 15,000.

A former human rights lawyer and widow of the late interior secretary Jesse Robredo, she served as housing secretary under Duterte but resigned after being excluded from Cabinet meetings.

In 2019, Duterte appointed Robredo as co-chair of an anti-drug body after criticizing the government's anti-narcotics campaign but fired her after 2 weeks.

Robredo has been at loggerheads with Duterte since they assumed power in 2016, including the administration's policy on the West Philippine Sea and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the latest poll where she has not formally declared her bid for presidency, she has garnered the support of 8 percent of respondents. She is trailing among other preferred presidential candidates.

Duterte's successor will inherit a nation with a battered economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, worsening poverty and trillions of public debt.