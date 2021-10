MANILA - The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Thursday that 20 out of 38 passed the Metallurgical Engineer Licensure Examination given this month.

Agustin Dominic Escaño Laplana of University of the Philippines Diliman topped the exams with a rating of 86.85 percent.

The examinations were conducted in Cagayan De Oro and Manila.

See the full list of passers here.

