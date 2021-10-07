Some industries in the US struggle to shift to work-from-home setup

The pandemic continues to have an impact on many local economies.

In some parts of Seattle, “for lease” and “now available” signs are plastered on empty commercial spaces.



Marlen Bunag, openly shared her experience back when she was working onsite and now that she is working from home. Bunag is an employee who works from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Her onsite work requires a travel time of 40 minutes to get to work. Now, she simply stays home.



"I feel comfortable working at home, sometimes it's boring because you're at home by yourself. If it's your space, it's comfortable. It’s added utilities but it's ok. I have to pay extra for water and electricity," Bunag said.



Bunag adds that the transition from in-person to remote work has been relatively easy as her work provides her the technology and equipment she needs to do her job.



But for Vina Aquino, a retail worker, she cannot work from home since she works in the retail industry. "I wish I could work from home because I'm always exposed to Covid (here). Hindi makakapaghintay ang bayarin. Hindi naman matawaran yung mga bills. Kaya doble ingat na lang.”



The Pew Research Center reports, about three quarters or more of those employed in retail, trade or transportation, manufacturing, mining construction and hospitality service industry say that for the most part their work can’t be done from home.



Meanwhile, in Southern Nevada, Abby Eslava, who has worked in the casino industry for 5 years now, has created her workstation at home. "As a millennial, it is easier for us to navigate virtually and I was able to share my technique with my co-workers. It's comfortable but then again it really depends on the team that you are working on.”



When asked how she feels about returning to her workplace at some point, she says she feels more secure if working at home as she too is concerned about being exposed to Covid-19.

