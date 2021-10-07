Some Fil-Am communities in California laud state's vaccine mandate

Filipino-Americans who have been fighting on the frontlines of the pandemic are celebrating some of the recent advancements when it comes to ending Covid-19. Members of the Philippine Nurses Association of Southern California, say vaccine mandates will boost their mission to get as many members of the community inoculated.



For Roland Santos from the Philippine Nurses Association of Southern California, California's compliance to the vaccine mandate is so much better than other states. "As of October 1st, there was this big vaccine mandate form our state of course about mandatory vaccination. I think people are beginning to be more aware and I think California is different from the other states."



One of the most recent mandates came from Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday, saying that school -aged children will be required to get vaccinated once the Food and Drug Administration approves the vaccine for children 12 years and older



"It's a good thing the kids are beginning to get vaccinated and of course the third dose is coming out, a lot of hospitals are going to start offering now what they call the booster dose," Santos said.



Fil-Am community leader Fred Docdocil has kids aged 15, 11 and 4. For him, it is important for them to have additional protection since they are now back in school. "For the younger ones who aren’t yet vaccinated, hopefully the existing mandates work. We’re doing all that we can individually to keep everybody safe."



Members of the Filipino Young Leaders Program (FYLPro) have also been on a crusade to promote vaccination within the Filipino community, launching the 'Tayo' help desk. Its president, Louella Cabalona, applauds the new vaccine mandate in California. "As a parent I would support. definitely I would have my child who’s 3 and a half years old get the vaccine, once it's available."



These Fil-Ams are not only waiting for their children to get the Covid-19 shots, they also plan on holding vaccination drives and information campaigns.



Meanwhile, Filipinos against vaccination mandates are planning their own outreach efforts. Conservative community leader, Marc Ang, who’s been helping some of his clients, including Filipino health workers, fight for vaccine exemptions, will hold an educational fair later this month in the city of Walnut to provide families with resources and education on medical freedom.

