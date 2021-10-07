Anakalusugan party-list Rep. Mike Defensor filed Thursday his certificate of candidacy for mayor of Quezon City, challenging incumbent Mayor Joy Belmonte who is seeking reelection.

Defensor, a former councilor and congressional representative of Quezon City, is running under the banner of Malayang Quezon City, with ex-congressman Winnie Castelo as his running mate.

He earlier came under fire for distributing ivermectin to the sick, especially senior citizens, in Quezon City despite warnings from health experts

Defensor is among the 70 lawmakers who voted against the franchise application of ABS-CBN last year.