Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gives a speech announcing his intention to run for the presidency in the 2022 national elections on October 5, 2021. Handout, Office of Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr.

MANILA - The camp of presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos denied Thursday that it was involved in the emergency alert sent to the public as the dictator's son filed his certificate of candidacy.

The alert, commonly used for disaster warnings, was a "political sabotage" that was sent right when Marcos was filing his COC, according to his chief-of-staff, lawyer Vic Rodriguez. Rodriguez said he and Marcos both received the alert.

"No supporter of Bongbong Marcos resorted to such an underhanded method. His numbers are doing very, very well and we have common sense in our team. We will not do such a thing to undermine or undercut all the gains we’ve been getting, after all the hard work these past few years, months...No way we’re going to resort to such an illegal use of a tool meant to save lives," he told ANC's Headstart.

"We did not and we will never resort to all these underhanded methods meant to sabotage and derail the political career of Bongbong Marcos."

Marcos is ready to answer allegations of plunder against him and his family, Rodriguez said.

"He’s more than ready. He’s been facing all these accusations, allegations for the past 35 years, and he’s ready for the next 7 months. What is 7 months compared to 35 years of being demonized?" he said.

As for remarks that the former senator did not do anything after losing in the 2016 elections to Vice President Leni Robredo, Rodriguez cited Marcos' popularity.

"If Bongbong Marcos was just sleeping the whole time during the past 5 years, why would his acceptance and rating remain this high?" he said.

"I think ibang perspective ang pinanonoood nung nagkomentong yan (those who commented is watching a different perspective). These are not trolls, these are organic people responding to bashing. A lot of people have received help from Bongbong Marcos."

Marcos has instructed his camp to "rethink our position" on who will be his running mate,” Rodriguez said.

"Because we have to wait until October 8 or all the way until November 15, the last day of substitution," he said.