'Manila Comes to Town' brings the Filipino experience to Vancouver

"Manila Comes to Town" is back in Vancouver, Canada. This is the first in-person event the Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver organized, since the shutdown of outdoor activities due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The last time the event was held was in 2019.



During the event, the Filipino restaurant, Max’s, along with the Philippines' most famous flavored french fries Potato Corner and the food truck, Shameless Buns showcased their specialties to Canadian foodies.



Philippine Consul General in Vancouver Andrelita Austria says the event is the consulate's way of making sure that more people can have the Philippine experience. "So we want to have people here in downtown Vancouver experience a little bit of the Philippines so they would want to come back and recreate the Philippine experience."



The three-day affair was a success despite the rain during its last day.



"We actually expected this to be a little slower because of the pandemic but we’re very happy that there are a lot of people who came," Austria said.



It was a welcome treat for foodies who wanted a taste of Manila as well as to enjoy the great weather.



Director of Max's Restaurant and Potato Corner in Vancouver, Christopher Garcia sees the event as a step towards healing amid the pandemic. "We’re very thankful that we are able to come out today and be able to showcase the Filipino foods that we have here and it’s a step towards healing.



However, Garcia adds, shortage of employees in the food industry continues, despite the reopening of restaurants in the city.



Meanwhile, Consul General Austria is inviting the public to watch out for their next event, as they bring back Philippine Christmas to Vancouver. The event will take place on December 11 at the Saint Patrick's Hall.

