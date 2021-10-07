From PAGASA

MANILA - The low pressure area east of Camarines Norte has developed into a tropical depression and was named "Maring" by the state weather bureau on Thursday.

In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Maring was last located 505 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center with gusts of to 55 kph.

It was moving south southeastward at 15 kph.

Strong winds up to 250 km are extending from the tropical cyclone's center, PAGASA said.

The trough of Maring may bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains in Eastern Visayas. PAGASA warned affected areas of possible scattered flooding, including flash floods, and landslides.

Hoisting of tropical cyclone wind signals in several provinces in northern Luzon are also likely, the weather bureau said.

"The highest possible wind signal for this tropical cyclone is TCWS #2. However, due to the uncertainty in the intensity forecast, there is a possibility that higher TCWS may be raised," PAGASA said.

It warned of moderate rough seas in the seaboards of Luzon, and the eastern and western seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao.

"Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions," PAGASA said.

Maring is projected to remain as a tropical depression while moving over the Philippine Sea but it may intensify into a tropical storm before making landfall over the Babuyan Islands by Monday, the agency said.

It is the 13th storm to hit the country this year.

