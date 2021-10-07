Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Vice President Leni Robredo’s running-mate in the 2022 national elections will be known Thursday afternoon, 1Sambayan convenor and retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said.

“Well, they have already agreed on a (vice president) but I cannot disclose it. It will be known at 4 p.m. today. We had a consultation with her on who should be the VP, and they have agreed on the VP already,” he said on ANC’s “Dateline Philippines.”

Robredo announced earlier in the day she is running for President in next year's polls. 1Sambayan nominated her for the post.

Carpio said Robredo’s choice is not whom the opposition coalition chose for its vice-presidential candidate.

“Her choice is not what we recommended. But under our process, she can nominate somebody else other than our choice,” he said.

Carpio said he understands Robredo’s choice of a vice-presidential candidate.

“I could see the reason for that because you have to look at the, of course, the contribution of your vice president,” he said.

“You know, you have to think of also the regional balance. You cannot get a candidate from your own region. So there are many factors that go into this decision.”

Asked if he is happy with Robredo’s choice, Carpio said, “Of course I’m happy with the choice. We have a very strong team.”

Carpio declined to say whether the running-mate is a man or a woman.

“There is a regional balance. Both of them have won public offices. They’re incumbent government officials. So, I think we have a good team. We have a strong ticket,” he said when asked why he thinks Robredo and her vice-presidential bet will be a formidable team.

--ANC, 7 October 2021