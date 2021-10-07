Chel Diokno says he would push for judicial reforms if elected as senator next year, October 7, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno on Thursday filed his certificate of candidacy for senator in the May 9, 2022 elections.

Diokno said he would push for judicial reforms if elected as senator next year.

It is also important, he said, that the public look at the "rotten" system that the country currently has instead of calling him names.

"Gagawin kong abot-kamay ang hustisya… Dapat may kagat ang hustisya at may ngipin ang batas,” he said.

(I will make justice within reach to everyone. Justice should have teeth.)

"Siguro marami sa inyo ang nakakakilala sa akin dahil sa aking malaking ipin. Kasi tuwing pinag-uusapan natin ang mga isyu ng bayan… pinupuna nila 'yung ipin ko. Okay lang naman sa'kin 'yun pero hindi ba dapat pag-usapan din 'yung malaking bungi at bulok sa sistema natin?" he added.

(Maybe a lot of you know me because of my teeth. Whenever we talk about the issues of our country, they always look at it. It's okay for me but we should also discuss the broken system that we have.)

Diokno failed to clinch a seat in the Senate in the 2019 midterm elections, finishing in the 21st spot.

He earlier said his intent to run was anchored on the need to fix the Philippine justice system, which would not happen "unless people in power see the problem and do something about it."

The son of human rights advocate and late senator Jose W. Diokno, Diokno is the chairman of the Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG). He is also the founding dean of the De La Salle University College of Law.

Diokno said he is eyeing a seat in the Senate for the young generation, highlighting his connection with the youth as one of his advantages against other candidates and to understand further the country's problems.

