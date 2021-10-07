MANILA - The president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Thursday posted a colorful photo after Vice President Leni Robredo filed her bid for the presidency in the 2022 elections.

The 62-year-old Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, recently elected head of the CBCP, posted a photo on Facebook of his dark pink zuchetto, which is usually worn by Catholic prelates.

His Facebook post came after Robredo filed her certificate of candidacy for president in the 2022 elections, wearing a pink face mask and ribbon.

David has been a vocal critic of the government and received a many death threats for speaking out against the Duterte administration's bloody war on drugs.

Several celebrities have also taken to social media to express their support for Robredo, a staunch critic and political archrival of President Rodrigo Duterte.

They said Robredo’s decision to seek the top post of country gave them hope for the country.

Robredo, who chairs the Liberal Party, registered as an independent candidate. Sources from her camp said the move was meant to show "inclusivity" with supporters from all fronts and that she will not resign from her role in the party.

Sources have said Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, also an LP stalwart, will be her running mate.

Robredo has been at loggerheads with Duterte since they assumed power in 2016, including the administration's policy on the West Philippine Sea and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Should she win, Robredo, a mother of three, would be the third woman to lead the Philippines after democracy champion Corazon Aquino in 1986 and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo in 2001.

