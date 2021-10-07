Caloocan City 2nd District Rep. Edgar Erice filed his candidacy for Caloocan City mayor on Oct. 7, 2021. Raff Santos, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Caloocan 2nd District Representative Edgar Erice on Thursday filed his candidacy for mayor of the city, looking to put an end to the Malapitan family's supposed dominance in the locality.

Erice, a former Liberal Party stalwart, will be going against Caloocan City 1st District Rep. Dale Malapitan, son of incumbent Mayor Oscar Malapitan.

The Malapitans will attempt to switch posts in the 2022 elections.

LOOK: Congressman Egay Erice files his certificate of candidacy for Mayor of Caloocan City. #Halalan2022 | via @raffsantos pic.twitter.com/fuEthUUS1v — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) October 7, 2021

"Matalino ang mga taga-Caloocan, hindi sila papayag na maipasa-pasa ang kapangyarihan. Hindi sila papayag sa Malapitan Inc," Erice said.

(The residents in Caloocan are smart. They would not let power to be transferred exclusively. They won't like the idea of Malapitan Inc.)

Erice's running mate as vice mayor is incumbent city councilor PJ Malonzo.

He said he left the Liberal Party recently and switched allegiance to presidential aspirant Isko Moreno Domagoso's party Aksyon Demokratiko.

"These are extraordinary times, kaya hindi dapat kulay dilaw, pula o anuman. Dapat handa ka makinig sa lahat. Binigyan ko ang LP hanggang September para magbigay ng direksyon kung ano ang gagawin naming aksyon, pero wala," Erice said.

(It does not matter if your party is red, yellow or whatnot. We should be able to listen to everyone. I gave LP until September to give us any direction but there was none.)

Meanwhile, House Deputy Speaker Bienvenido "Benny" Abante Jr. formally kicked off his bid for a second term as the representative of the 6th legislative district of Manila.

Abante was accompanied by his family when he filed his certificate of candidacy at Comelec earlier in the day.

In Valenzuela City, Rep. Eric Martinez of the 2nd District also formalized on Wednesday his reelection bid.

The filing of candidacy for local and national posts will close on Friday, Oct. 8.

-- With reports from RG Cruz and Raff Santos, ABS-CBN News