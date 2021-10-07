91 Filipinos repatriated from Bahrain arrive in Manila

The Department of Foreign Affairs said 91 Filipinos repatriated from Bahrain arrived in Manila on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Photo courtesy of the Department of Foreign Affairs

MANILA - Ninety-one Filipinos repatriated from Bahrain arrived in the country on Thursday afternoon, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

"Hindi po kami magsasawa tumulong sa ating mga kababayan na nangangailangan ng tulong. Nandito lang po kami, para sa bayan,” said DFA Undersecretary Sarah Loy Arriola.

The DFA said repatriates will undergo facility-based quarantine provided by the Philippine government through the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

They shall be subjected to RT-PCR testing for COVID-19 on their 7th day of quarantine period, shouldered by the government.

The DFA had organized a sweeper flight on Oct. 5 to bring home 91 Filipinos from Cambodia and Myanmar, in coordination with the embassies in those countries.



An infant, two minors and five seniors were among the 78 Filipinos repatriated from Cambodia. The embassy said the repatriates lost their jobs and had been stranded in Cambodia since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic, the embassy in Cambodia has facilitated the repatriation of 1,110 distressed OFWs. This is the 14th repatriation program of the embassy in Cambodia since March 2020 and the fourth sweeper flight arranged for this year.

The sweeper flight via Myanmar National Airlines flight carried 13 distressed Filipinos from Yangon.

The airfare from Yangon to Manila of 9 Filipinos who requested assistance was paid through the embassy’s Assistance to National Fund. This is the 23rd repatriation flight arranged by the embassy in Yangon.

The sweeper flight arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in the afternoon of the same day.