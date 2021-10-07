Six residents of Manay town in Davao Oriental have died due to diarrhea, the provincial health office said Thursday.

A diarrhea outbreak was declared in four barangays in Manay, with 8 cases in Brgy. Guza, 7 in Brgy. Central, 5 in Brgy. Del Pilar, and 24 in Brgy. Cayawan.

Out of the 44 cases, 26 have recovered, 10 are under home care, while 2 are still admitted at the Davao Oriental Provincial Hospital-Manay.

The provincial health office said two out of the six deaths were caused by acute renal failure secondary to severe dehydration.

"Residents who were rushed to the hospital have been tested for COVID-19 using rapid antigen test and all have tested negative. Food poisoning was also ruled out," the provincial health office said in a statement.

The provincial health office has provided technical assistance by providing chlorine and aqua tabs for 350 households. Residents were also advised not to use their water for drinking until it is deemed safe.

Health personnel are set to conduct rectal swabbing of the residents on Friday to determine the cause of the illness and to rule out possible cholera.

Last July, a diarrhea outbreak was also declared in a village in Santo Tomas town, Davao del Norte after 444 reported they had the digestive disorder.

— Report from Hernel Tocmo

RELATED VIDEO