VP Robredo tells businesses to keep staff employed amid COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday told businessmen to do their best to keep their staff employed and avoid massive layoffs that could worsen the economic impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In her speech during the virtual Philippine Business Conference and Expo of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), the Vice President noted that the best way to fight the economic challenges brought by the pandemic is by making sure that local economies survive.

“Let us do the best we can to keep our staff employed, we can also take a look at our supply chains and see whether some of our needs can be sourced from smaller local producers,” Robredo said.

The Vice President also reminded the executives of their social responsibilities as the country grapples with the spread of the coronavirus.

“At a time of great need such as now, helping each other should take precedence over growth and profits and I think that is exactly what most of you have been doing for the past few months,” Robredo said.

She also stressed that while the threats of COVID-19 are present, health protocols in workplaces must be implemented as businesses conform to the new normal.

“Let us all work to ensure that we minimize the health risk of our workers, social distancing and minimum safety practices must become entrenched in the culture of offices and shops,” she said.

She appealed to business leaders to continue to work together with the government to overcome the challenges brought by the pandemic.

— Report from Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News