Suspected drug peddler killed in shootout with gov't troops in South Cotabato

Photo courtesy of the 6th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army.

A suspected drug peddler was killed in a shootout with members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 12 and elements of the police and military in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Magsaysay in Polomolok, South Cotabato last October 3.

In a statement, the military said the suspect was rushed to the hospital after the shootout but was declared dead on arrival.

Recovered from the suspect was one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu with a market value of P5,000.

- with a report from Lerio Bompat