PNP coronavirus cases reach 6,270; more than 100 personnel recover

MANILA - Coronavirus cases recorded in the Philippine National Police (PNP) have reached 6,270 as infections continue to rise in the country, which has the 20th most number of cases worldwide.

The PNP said that as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, 907 personnel are active COVID-19 cases.

The PNP logged 106 newly-recovered staff, bringing its recoveries to 5,344.

One personnel died recently due to COVID-19, bringing PNP's death toll due to the virus to 19.

Coronavirus cases in the national police soared since early March when the deadly disease started to rapidly spread in the Philippines.

Police officers have been serving as frontliners in checkpoints and border patrols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier Wednesday, the Philippine health department reported 2,825 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing its total number of infections to 329,637, of which 49,989 are active infections.