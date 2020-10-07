COVID-19 cases in PH near 330,000-mark

Commuters queue for a ride at a rapid bus and e-jeepney transport terminal in Pasay City on October 07, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines' coronavirus caseload is approaching the 300,000-mark after the country's health department reported 2,825 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

In its latest bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) said the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 329,637, of which, 49,989 are active infections.

A significant number or 1,031 of the newly-announced cases is from the National Capital Region (NCR).

The DOH said the latest tally did not include reports from 12 testing laboratories that failed to submit data on time.

Of the additional cases, majority or 79% occurred in the last 2 weeks.

The DOH said there are 437 additional recovered patients and 60 new COVID-related deaths.

The total number of recoveries is 273,723, while the total number of fatalities is 5,925.

Except for Oct. 4 and Sept. 28, the Philippines has been logging less than 3,000 cases a day since 2 weeks ago.

Earlier this week, the DOH acknowledged a seeming decline in COVID-19 cases. However, it warned the public that there are still areas where more cases are being recorded.

It has yet to explain why the number of laboratories failing to submit their results on time has again gone up in recent days.

The OCTA Research Group, composed of professors from the University of the Philippines and the University of Santo Tomas, estimates total cases in the country to reach 380,000 to 410,000 by the end of October.

Since last week, the Philippines has been ranking within the Top 20 countries with the most number of total COVID-19 cases, based on the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.